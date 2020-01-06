Namibia: Swapo Holds Mini Rally for By-Election

WINDHOEK - The Swapo Party on Saturday held a mini rally to introduce its candidate for the Khomasdal constituency by-election to the supporters.

The by-election, slated for 15 January, will see the election of a new councillor to replace former Khomasdal constituency councillor Margaret Mensah-Williams, who resigned from her position to contest the National Assembly elections.

The party's candidate for Khomasdal constituency councillor is 53-year-old Samuel Angolo.

Speaking at the rally, the party's regional coordinator Elliot Mbako called upon party members to concentrate on the house-to-house campaign strategy in order to reach all corners of the constituency and "spread the Swapo gospel".

Mbako said the youth voted in numbers in the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections, which shows that they are taking participation in politics more seriously than before.

"The youth need to be guided in order to not fall prey to counter-revolutionary forces, which are hell-bent on destroying our efforts for independence," he said.

At the same occasion, Angolo said he will implement the Swapo manifesto in an effort to ensure a prosperous Namibia for all.

"I will make sure that I implement the open door policy to make sure that people are reached from the community level," Angolo said.

He added that some of his objectives are to feed the needy and disadvantaged, and to seek potential investors to develop the Khomasdal constituency. ‑ Nampa