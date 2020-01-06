Kenya: Four Shabaab Fighters Die in Kenya Attack

5 January 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Kalume Kazungu

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) says four Al Shabaab fighters have died following a dawn attack on the Manda-Magogoni naval base in Lamu County, southeastern Kenya, on Sunday.

The attack comes just a week after the US said it carried out airstrikes in Somalia that killed four Shabaab terrorists following a massive car bomb that killed 79 people in the capital Mogadishu recently.

The Kenyan military says there were no casualties on either the Kenyan or US side following the dawn attack in Lamu.

The militants had launched a 5am attack on Manda Air Strip, which is next to Camp Simba - a Kenyan naval base with a US military presence.

The Shabaab fighters were attempting to gain entry to the military base via the airstrip.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia also confirmed the attack.

The Somalia-based terror group has claimed the attack.

KDF aircraft responded with some bombs and later in a statement said the attack was foiled by its soldiers.

Locals also told the Nation that gunfire had stopped in the area.

"This morning at around 5.30am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed. Four terrorists bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe," KDF Spokesperson Col Paul Njuguna said.

"Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now ongoing."

The Shabaab militants reportedly came from Hindi area. They are said to have disconnected power before launching their attack.

There was a power outage in Hindi Sunday morning.

INCREASED ATTACKS

The terror group has escalated its attacks on Kenya in recent months. Shabaab militants on Thursday attacked a bus at Nyongoro area, Lamu County, with three people losing their lives in the incident. KDF soldiers killed four suspected Al Shabaab fighters and captured one after the attack.

Before that, at least 10 people were killed, including police officers, when the terrorists attacked a bus in Wajir County, northeastern Kenya, using an Improved Explosive Device (IED) in Kotulo area on December 7.

Its militants also kidnapped two businessmen on December 26 in Liboi area along the Kenya-Somalia border. They were then freed on December 27, with police saying they had launched a manhunt for the culprits after the attack.

Al Shabaab's deadliest recent attack was a car bomb that claimed the lives of 79 people in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 28.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Conflict
Somalia
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.