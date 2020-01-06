Uganda: Bobi Wine Arrested As Police Disrupt His Consultative Meeting

Police are yet to explain why they arrested People Power movement leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and several leaders of the group on Monday.

The arrest was effected as police fired teargas and live bullets to disrupt a consultative meeting that was organised by Bobi Wine.

It's not clear where the People Power Movement leaders have been detained.

The meeting was scheduled to take place at Our Lady of Good Counsel Secondary School, Gayaza in Kyadondo East.

Bobi Wine is the area member of Parliament.

The Gayaza meeting was part of Bobi Wine's nationwide consultation phase where he intends to inform the electorate about his manifesto ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Riot police officers blocked people from accessing the venue.

Kasangati Mayor, Mr Tony Sempebwa Kiyimba said he was disappointed that police could block such a lawful meeting.

On Friday, Bobi Wine said that the Presidential Elections Act gives him legroom as an aspiring presidential candidate to move across the country to consult the people on whether they would support his candidature ahead of the 2021 presidential elections.

"Section 3 of the Presidential Elections Act provides that anyone who aspires to become president can write to the EC and thereafter go around the country consulting citizens about his/her intentions. So in light of this, I am going to interact with Ugandans about his intentions to run for President," Bobi Wine said in a message.

Section 3 of the Presidential Elections Act 2005 (1), (2) and (3) states: "An aspirant may consult in preparation for his or her nomination as a presidential candidate within 12 months before nomination date. While consulting, a presidential aspirant may carry out nationwide consultations, prepare his or her manifesto and other campaign materials, raise funds for his or her campaign through lawful means and convene meetings of national delegates."

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said they had received the letter and they will be checking today if he had fulfilled the requirements as asked for by the police under the provisions of the Public Order Management Act (POMA).

"He is supposed to notify the area LC1, police and the authorities then when the meeting is taking place we go and access whether the requirements are in place," Mr Enanga said.