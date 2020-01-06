Somalia: President Haaf Announces New Galmudug Election Committee

The outgoing President of Galmudug State of Somalia, Ahmed Dualle Gelle Haaf has unveiled a new electoral committee after a standoff with the Somali Federal Government.

The decision comes following the electoral body of the Galmudug approved a list of 20 parliament members representing the Ahlu Sunna in the next regional parliament.

The approval was announced in a statement issued by the technical committee for the formation of a new administration in Galmudug.

"The committee has formally accepted the list of 20 legislators selected by Ahlu Sunnah on 22 December 2019... and who fulfilled all requirements... The committee will immediately start the selection of the 69 remaining members of the Galmudug parliament," the statement from the technical committee read in part.

The regional state is expected to elect a new president and vice president on 9 January.

However, members of the regional parliament must first be selected by traditional clan elders and sworn in, after which a Speaker will be elected.

The Galmudug electoral process has been fraught with disputes, notably between the federal government and Ahlu Sunnah, who have been battling for control of the process.

The disagreement ended after the signing of a new agreement allowing the armed group, which plays a key role in the war against al-Shabab in the region, to have 20 representatives in the Galmudug parliament.