Eritrea: Southern Region - Projects Worth 17 Million Nakfa Implemented

4 January 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mendefera — The Infrastructural Development in the Southern region reported that in 2019 projects worth 17 million Nakfa have been implemented. The projects include construction and renovation of social service provision institutions as well as construction of agricultural infrastructure.

At an activity assessment meeting conducted on 2 January in Mendefera, the D. G. of Infrastructural Development in the region, Mr. Gebru Haile said that new schools and additional class rooms have been constructed in the villages of Kudo-Felasi, Geza-Gobo, Adi-Guebo, Newih-Zban, Aregit-Mekrem and Adebrahim. Mr. Gebru went on to say that the residents of the sub-zones of Emni-Haili, Dubarwa and Adi-Keih have also constructed 49 km feeder roads through popular campaigns.

Mr. Gebru further noted that master plans of villages and semi-urban centers in six sub-zones have also been finalized.

Likewise, new terraces have been constructed in Mai-Dima and Adi-Golgol and waiting building for pregnant women in Dubarwa.

Indicating on the significance of the community based participation in the implementation of development programs, Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the Southern region, called for the sustainability of the newly constructed and renovated roads.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.