Malawi: Maggie Chombo Appointed Malawi U-20 Women's Football Team Coach

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary Alfred Gunda has confirmed the appointment of Maggie Chombo-Sadiki as the Head Coach for Malawi Under 20 Women's Football Team Head Coach.

Maggie Chombo

According to Gunda, FAM in consultation with the Coaches Association of Malawi and the National Women Football Association arrived at the decision to engage the panel urgently following the draw and the fixture for the forthcoming competition.

"The panel is due to draw programmes for the camp and identifying players," said Gunda.

Chombo's main task is to lead the team in the 2020 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers which starts later this month.

Malawi will face Zimbabwe in the opening qualifiers match.

Chombo who is also a CAF Coach Instructor, will be assisted by Kondwani Mwalweni and Scollastica Khunga.

Wilson Mkandawire has been named fitness trainer while Milly Kumwenda and Lina Mtegha are Team doctor and team manageress respectively.