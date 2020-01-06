Malawi: Maggie Chombo Appointed Malawi U-20 Women's Football Team Coach

6 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary Alfred Gunda has confirmed the appointment of Maggie Chombo-Sadiki as the Head Coach for Malawi Under 20 Women's Football Team Head Coach.

Maggie Chombo

According to Gunda, FAM in consultation with the Coaches Association of Malawi and the National Women Football Association arrived at the decision to engage the panel urgently following the draw and the fixture for the forthcoming competition.

"The panel is due to draw programmes for the camp and identifying players," said Gunda.

Chombo's main task is to lead the team in the 2020 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers which starts later this month.

Malawi will face Zimbabwe in the opening qualifiers match.

Chombo who is also a CAF Coach Instructor, will be assisted by Kondwani Mwalweni and Scollastica Khunga.

Wilson Mkandawire has been named fitness trainer while Milly Kumwenda and Lina Mtegha are Team doctor and team manageress respectively.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.