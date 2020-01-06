Malawi: Judiciary Say Malawi Presidential Election Case Ruling Not Ready

6 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Officials at the Constitutional Court have dismissed reports making round on social media that the constitutional court hearing the elections petition case will deliver its judgment on January 20 this year.

Patemba: Judgement not yet finalised

On Friday the social media was awash with reports that the court has agreed to deliver its ruling in three weeks time.

In the case, UTM leader Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the outcome of the May 21 polls in which Peter Mutharika was declared winner.

Registrar of the High Court Agness Patemba described the reports as mere social media talk.

According to Patemba, the judges are yet to finalize their ruling.

She said the ruling will be made within the set 45 day period.

