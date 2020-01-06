Malawi: Mutharika Back in the Seat of Power After Local Retreat Vacation

President Peter Mutharika is now back in his presidential office Monday morning in Lilongwe after a two week Christmas and New Year holiday.

Mutharika was on retreat but still in touch

He arrived back to the capital of Lilongwe from Chikoko Bay in Mangochi on Sunday where he went for the holiday.

Mutharika returns to his Presidential office with new energy and determination to move Malawi forward.

Democratic Progressive Party supporters in Lilongwe mobilized themselves in numbers to welcome the President as he arrived at the Kamuzu Palace gate in Lilongwe .

Setting the t9ne for year 202o, Mutharika said Malawi is set to make progress after his government erected economic building blocks over the past five years.

"In the past five years, we have collectively saved the economy from the ruins of 2014 to the stability and inspiring growth we are seeing," he said. "By all international standards, Malawi has proven to be an economic performing star-- a rising African star. This is what patriotic Malawians can do for their country."

The President pointed out that in the past five years, Malawi has started making progress which this country lost in 1979, adding Malawi's economy was ahead of China and other countries in income per capita but due to state violence and oppression, people's participation in the economy was inhibited.

Mutharika said with violence and oppression the country was creating poverty instead of ending it.

He, therefore, praised development partners and foreign governments for their support and endorsing the progress Malawi is making.

Mutharika mentioned Global Fund which has committed to supporting Malawi with $500 million and International Monetary Fund for resuming budget support for the first time since it was suspended in 2013, as some of the partners who have shown their confidence in his government.

"We also have serious investors who intend to start building a city in Mangochi, together with Mangochi Airport and a five star hotel. We are set to make progress," he said.