Malawi: Sulom Veep Mitawa to Double As Legal Advisor

6 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has announced that it's Vice President Lieutenant Colonel Gilbert Mitawa will work as an acting Legal Advisor for the association.

Sulom general secretary Banda: Mitawa to double the posts

This follows the departure of Muhammad Selemani who resigned from his post last week following his recent election as Executive Committee Member for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in December last year.

Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda has confirmed the development.

"Going by our statute the provision will be followed, we need to find the replacement to fill the gap left by our former legal advisor Mr. Seleman who is now with the Football Association of Malawi. Fortunately enough we had a backup our Vice President Gilbert Mitawa also has a legal background so in the meantime he will be assisting us until we find the replacement," said Banda.

According to Banda, Sulom Constitution gives states clearly that when one is left we need to identify someone who will later be approved by the annual general meeting," he said.

Before joining Sulom and FAM, Selemani served as Team Manager for Masters Security F.C

