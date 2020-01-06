Malawi Gets New UN Armoured Vehicles for Peace Keeping Mission

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has received a new fleet of armoured vehicles from the United Nation (UN) to help the Malawi soldiers in their peace keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The armored vehicles from UN to be used by Malawi troops

The armoured vehicles were delivered to Malawi from South Africa through vehicle carriers, heightening speculation in social media platforms that the vehicles are in readiness for the election case ruling.

However, officials from the UN said the vehicles have nothing to do with the country's internal politics, saying each country participating in UN peace keeping mission gets such vehicles and other equipment to help them in countries where they are on peace keeping mission.

They said sometimes the vehicles are taken for maintenance and are returned to the countries involved in the peace keeping mission after service.

An official from the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) said the vehicles will soon be driven to the DRC for the Malawi battalion in the peace keeping mission.