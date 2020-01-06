Malawi Gets New UN Armoured Vehicles for Peace Keeping Mission

6 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has received a new fleet of armoured vehicles from the United Nation (UN) to help the Malawi soldiers in their peace keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The armored vehicles from UN to be used by Malawi troops

The armoured vehicles were delivered to Malawi from South Africa through vehicle carriers, heightening speculation in social media platforms that the vehicles are in readiness for the election case ruling.

However, officials from the UN said the vehicles have nothing to do with the country's internal politics, saying each country participating in UN peace keeping mission gets such vehicles and other equipment to help them in countries where they are on peace keeping mission.

They said sometimes the vehicles are taken for maintenance and are returned to the countries involved in the peace keeping mission after service.

An official from the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) said the vehicles will soon be driven to the DRC for the Malawi battalion in the peace keeping mission.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Arms and Armies
Congo-Kinshasa
External Relations
Conflict
International Organisations
Southern Africa
Malawi
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.