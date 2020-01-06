Uganda: Why Bobi Is Holding Consultations

Kampala — Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has released his programme for the first phase of his nationwide consultation, saying it is his constitutional mandate as an aspiring presidential candidate to seek the opinion of the people.

Bobi Wine said the Presidential Elections Act gives him legroom as an aspiring presidential candidate to move across the country to consult the people on whether they would support his candidature ahead of the 2021 presidential elections.

"Section 3 of the Presidential Elections Act provides that anyone who aspires to become president can write to the EC and thereafter go around the country consulting citizens about his/her intentions. So in light of this, I am going to interact with Ugandans about his intentions to run for President," Bobi Wine said in a message.

Section 3 of the Presidential Elections Act 2005 (1), (2) and (3) states: "An aspirant may consult in preparation for his or her nomination as a presidential candidate within 12 months before nomination date. While consulting, a presidential aspirant may carry out nationwide consultations, prepare his or her manifesto and other campaign materials, raise funds for his or her campaign through lawful means and convene meetings of national delegates."

Multiple sources in People Power movement, told Daily Monitor that Bobi Wine will use the time to inform the electorate about his manifesto.

"This is the time for him to reach as many people as possible and he wants to address many things at a go. We know that police might not allow him but he is willing to get out of his way," the source said.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the People Power spokesperson, said they had used all lawful ways to ensure that the consultations go on as scheduled, adding that their main agenda is to interact with people.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said they had received the letter and they will be checking today if he had fulfilled the requirements as asked for by the police under the provisions of the Public Order Management Act (POMA).

"He is supposed to notify the area LC1, police and the authorities then when the meeting is taking place we go and access whether the requirements are in place," Mr Enanga said.

On Friday, Bobi Wine announced that they would commence their consultations this week starting from his own constituency before heading to West Nile.

"Comrades, we kick off our consultations next week! These past few days, we sent out teams to book venues in the seven districts where we intend to begin from, and deliver the relevant documents to the local authorities and the DPCs," Bobi Wine posted on his official Facebook page.

"We have deliberately complied with all the laws, including those we disagree with such as the Public Order Management Act. Today, I have further written to the IGP notifying him of the developments from the different districts and requested him to direct the police officers at different levels to comply with the law," he added.

Mr Enanga said the MP has to fill a form which indicates the number of people he will have in a closed meeting, venue, among other requirements.