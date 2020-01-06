Uganda: Thrilling Fixtures for Title Run-in

Kampala — As the Uganda Premier League campaign enters its final phase, this season's champion will need nerves of steel, endurance and of course sheer luck to wrap up the title.

With only 15 rounds of matches left in the second round, holders KCCA trail pace setters Vipers by four points after a nervy first round and the crescendo belief is that it has turned into a two-horse race.

Tighten your belts for was promises to be an unpredictable, tense and action laden second round to be interrupted by Chan tourney for 45 days before the winner is crowned on May 23. A cursory look at the two standout title challengers - KCCA and Vipers - points to a breathtaking final five matches in May upon the league resumption from the Chan duties. From May 5 to May 23, Vipers take on Busoga United, Tooro United, Bright Stars, Express and Police in the slippery home stretch while KCCA, if the current statusquo stays, faces SC Villa, Proline, Busoga United, Wakiso Giants, onduparaka and Bul.

Matches to watch

Each title contender is designated to face at least five tricky matches that could potential tilt the title destiny. First and foremost, KCCA and Vipers clash on February 16 at St Mary's Stadium in what pundits predict to be the mini title decider. KCCA won the first leg 1-0 at StarTimes to keep within Vipers touching distance.

Mike Mutebi's side takes on URA on January 31, SC Villa on May 5, Express on February 22 and Bul on May 23 in potential banana skin contests.

Apart from KCCA, Edward Golola's Venoms will have to dig in their heels to get victory over Express on May 20, SC Villa on January 17, URA on February 21 and Police on May 23. A great start will also be imperative to the title aspirants as KCCA as KCCA takes on bogey sides Mbarara City, Bright Stars, URA, Tooro United and Kyetume in the first five matches.

Three-time winners Vipers on the other hand face Kyetume, Proline, Villa, Mbarara City and Onduparaka - teams many would dread to start with.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Second round: Opening fixtures

Tomorrow

URA vs SC Villa Arena of Visions 4:30pm

Tooro vs Onduparaka, St Paul's Seminary, 4:30pm

Wednesday

KCCA vs Mbarara City, Lugogo, 4:30pm

Busoga vs Express, The Mighty Arena, 4:30pm

Friday

Vipers vs Kyetume, St. Mary's Stadium, 4:30pm

Maroons vs Proline, Luzira Prisons, 4:30pm

Saturday

Bright Stars vs BUL, Kavumba, 4:00pm

Wakiso Giants vs Police, Kyabaggu, 4:00pm