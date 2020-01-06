Tanzania Test for Uganda's U19 Female Cricketers

Kampala — Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) struggles to match its plans because of lack of control of facilities annually.
The National Men's 50-Over League has crept onto the 2020 calendar because at a critical point, Lugogo and Kyambogo grounds were unavailable.
With that complex schedule among other challenges, UCA missed out on hosting the Africa U-19 Girls Cricket tournament.
"We were unable to host the Africa U19 tournament in December due to reasons beyond our control," remarked Franklyn Najjumba, UCA's Women's Development Officer.
Like in 2012, Uganda was expected to host countries like Rwanda, Tanzania, Botswana and Zimbabwe around December 16-22 last year but it was called off.
Now, UCA has another chance to test the budding crop of female cricketers with a Bilateral Series against Tanzania this month.
The two nations will play over the T20 format from January 13-17 with games in Entebbe and Kyambogo.
"Tanzania had made prior arrangements to be here and we decided to take advantage of this opportunity, we mutually agreed to have a bilateral series in January. This opportunity allows us to field more girls who get an opportunity to be exposed to international cricket at an early stage," adds Najjumba.
Uganda will field two teams handled by coaches Ivan Kakande, Yusuf Nanga and Naomi Kayondo as they prepare for another continental showpiece since ICC plans to host an inaugural U19 Girls Youth World Cup. Kakande who tutors the vibrant Soroti Cricket Academy and Nanga from Aziz Damani and Masaka SS are expected to field a big composition of their own players. Tanzania arrives on January 11.
UGANDA TANZANIA BILATERAL SERIES
ITINERARY
Jan 11: Tanzania Arrival
Jan 12: Team Training/ Press Conference
Jan 13
10am: Uganda U19 vs. Uganda XI U19
2:30pm: Tanzania vs. Uganda XI U19
Jan 14
10am: Tanzania vs. Uganda U19
2:30pm: Uganda U19 vs. Uganda XI U19
Jan 15: Rest Day
Jan 16
10am: Tanzania vs. Uganda XI U19
2:30pm: Tanzania vs. Uganda U19
Jan 17
2:30pm: Final (1st vs. 2nd) & Prize Giving
Jan 18: Tanzania Departure