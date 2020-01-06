Ghana: Appiah Out As FA Dissolves Technical Teams of Nat'l Teams

4 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Black Stars Head Coach, Kwesi Appiah became the biggest casualty as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the dissolution of the technical teams of the various national teams.

Reports in the media, after the announcement, indicated that former Ghana international C.K Akonnor will be handed an interim role in the Black Stars.

Efforts to get the FA to confirm this, however, proved futile.

Other reports have also indicated that the affected coaches would have the chance to re-apply for the respective positions.

Akonnor joined the previous Stars technical team led by Kwesi Appiah in November after a similar shake-up saw Appiah's assistants, Maxwell Konadu and Ibrahim Tanko given new roles with the Black Meteors, the national U-23 team and the local Black Stars.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council (EC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed legal practitioner, Prosper Harrison Addo as General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association.

Mr. Addo's appointment takes immediate effect, a statement from the FA said.

Prior to taking up the GFA CEO appointment, Prosper was Senior Manager, Compliance at Scancom Limited (MTN Ghana), where he also previously held the position of Manager, Commercial Legal.

Addo brings extensive corporate experience and football know-how to his new role.

Mr. Addo is a lawyer with over 18 years experience and a member of the Ghana Bar Association.

He holds a Law and Economics degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Mr. Addo also holds an MBA from the Salford Business School, University of Salford in Manchester, United Kingdom.

He has held various positions in football administration including the Disciplinary Committee Chairman for the Greater Accra Region Football Association, GFA Disciplinary Committee Chairman, member, FA Cup Committee and a member of the GFA Legal Committee for many years.

He is a member of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and also an associate member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
