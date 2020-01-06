Ghana: Western, Central Region's Boxing Executives Honoured

4 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Executives of the Western regional branches of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) were honoured with medals by the President of the GBF, Mr George Lamptey, at a special boxing championship in Takoradi.

The gesture was in recognition of the commitment, dedication and determination shown by the executives in promoting amateur boxing in the Western region.

A medal was also presented to Mr Twintoh Walker, President of the Central and Western regional GBA and doubles as national chairman of GBA's Regional Outreach Committee (ROC) for his initiative, vision, and excellent work in promoting both amateur and professional boxing in the two regions.

Western regional Minister and MP for Takoradi, Mr Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah who also serves as a Chief Patron of the regional GBA/GBF, in addition to his medal, received a miniature boxing statue for his support for boxing in the region.

The event which attracted huge patronage was part of a recruitment programme by the local boxing authority and was aimed at registering new boxers for boxing clubs in the metropolitan, municipal areas as well as districts in the region to partake in the Western Regional Amateur Boxing League 'WESTABOLG' expected to take-off after the exercise.

On the day, the Western regional boxing team and their counterparts from the Greater Accra region, Fit Square Boxing Club, engaged in exciting bouts that ended 2-2.

