Rwanda: Sugira Powers Rayon to Victory Over Gasogi in First Appearance

Rayon 1-0 Gasogi

Gicumbi 1-2 Marines

Musanze 2-1 AS Muhanga

Sunrise 2-2 Police

ERNEST Sugira has wasted no time in getting his loan stint with Rayon Sports off the ground as his solo goal inspired the Blues to a 1-0 win over Gasogi United at Kigali Stadium on Sunday.

The 28-year old striker joined Rayon from rivals APR on a six-month loan deal last Monday.

Sugira made an instant impact from the bench, scoring in the 55th minute with a fantastic header off skipper Eric Rutanga's cross, after coming on as a half-time substitute for Jean Claude Iranzi.

The Rwanda international almost netted his second goal in the 70th minute but his effort was narrowly off target after receiving the ball from midfielder Fabrice Mugheni.

The victory moved Rayon back to second with 34 points, four adrift of unbeaten leaders APR who were held by AS Kigali to a goalless stalemate on Saturday, and one ahead of now third-placed Police who played a 2-all draw with Sunrise.

In other matches, Marines beat Gicumbi 2-1 at Mumena Stadium, while Musanze edged AS Muhanga identical score-line at Ubworoherane Stadium.

Tags:Rayon SportsGasogi UnitedRwanda Premier League