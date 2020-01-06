Rwanda National Police Outlines Its 2020 Agenda

6 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

On Friday, January 3, Rwanda National Police revealed the areas in which it will focus on this year.

Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, the RNP spokesperson told reporters during a press conference that they will install more camera on highways to curb overspending.

This is in addition to the launch of a campaign aimed to fight gender-based violence. The campaign is known as Rengera Umwana.

Road safety measures

From July this year, the government installed cameras on some highways to report motorists who over speed.

The Commissioner of Police for Traffic and Road Safety Department, CP Rafiki Mujiji, the pilot project for the cameras was successful.

"The cameras were piloted and starting from this year, the government is going to put them in place," said (CP) Rafiki Mujiji.

Additionally, the Police plans to introduce a device called "on-body camera'

According to Mujiji, this shall be an electronic device attached on a Policeman body like a chest or arm.

It will be used to detect cars that violate traffic rules and immediately punish the offenders.

Furthermore, it shall inform the offenders via SMS. This shall be an automatic activity.

The online driving examination centres shall also be increased.

Mujiji said they plan to build 18 new centres countrywide to ease the process of examinations for driving permits.

Rengera Umwana programme

This will be a sensitization programme to raise awareness about children's rights.

"We are now discussing with different stakeholders. The campaign will be implemented alongside Gerayo Amahoro campaign," said Kabera.

This campaign will be launched during this academic year.

The campaign aims to fight child labour, school dropouts, child delinquency, and drug abuse among other challenges that undermine children's rights.

Partnership with the local population

Kabera also said that the police's achievements can't be there without citizen participation.

"Our achievements are a symbol of partnership with the local citizens. The local population is the one to inform us what is happening out there, so we can't ignore them," said Kabera.

