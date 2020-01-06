Sudan: Police Denies Reports its Director General Was Dismissed

The Press office at the Police Forces has denied social media reports that the Director General of the Police Forces, Lieutenant General Adil Mohamed Ahmed Bashayr had has been dismissed from his post.

Major General Dr Hassan Hamid Ahmed, the head of the media and press division told SUNA that these reports were nude of any truth in them and that they have been circulated within a debasing campaign that seeks to undermine security and stir sedition among police forces and other security bodies in the country.

He stressed the need to draw all information about police from the official sources.