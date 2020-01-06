Sudan: Sinnar Governor Affirms Eternity of Sudanese-Turkish Relations

Khartoum — The Governor of Sinnar State, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Osman Mohamed Hamad, has affirmed the eternal relations between Sudan and Turkey, praising Turkey's support to Sudan in all fields.

During his address, on behalf of the member of the Sovereignty Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer, to the opening of the second Sudanese Turkish Universities Forum, started Friday at the headquarters of the Turkish Waqf Schools in Khartoum North, announced his donation of a plot of land in Sinnar state for the establishment of a branch of the Turkish Waqf Schools, stressing eternity of the Sudanese-Turkish relations.

He expressed appreciation for the Turkish support provided to Sudan in various fields.

The opening ceremony of the forum was also addressed by the representative of the Turkish ambassador in Khartoum, and the general coordinator of the Turkish Waqf Schools in Khartoum.