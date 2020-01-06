Sudan: Urgent Appeal for Humanitarian Assistance to Vulnerable Civilians in Genaina

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Sudan Liberation Party, Mohamed Hussein Isihag, on Friday appealed to political forces and local and international civil society organizations to help forward urgently needed humanitarian assistance for victims of the sorry events in Krinik camp and the adjacent areas of Genaina.

He said those affected by the events are living in disastrous situation and are in need for cloth, food and shelter

He said thousands of children, men and women are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance in and around Genaina town.

"We are appealing to all the political and civil society forces and all the benevolent people to come and help those vulnerable groups" he said

He said the international community should also stand up and alleviate the dire suffering of the civilians who are living through highly complicated situation following the sorry events in Genaina town that resulted in death and the displacement of thousands of civilians.

Isihag has urge the parties to the clash to observe the sanctity of blood and religion, humanity and citizenship and to halt all enmities, listen to the voice of wisdom as they live in one homeland that can host all people.