Sudan: Final Touches for Final Solution to Al - Geneina Events Set

4 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al - Geneina — The governor of West Darfur State, in charge, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Khaliq Badawi, affirmed that the efforts of the Supreme Committee for dealing with the events of Al- Geneina city, led by the First Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, were successfully able to address more than ninety percent of the problem, and now are in the process of finalizing arrangements for a comprehensive solution to the problem.

In statement, Saturday evening, the governor noted to calmness and stability of the security conditions in the city of Al- Geneina as a result of the efforts made by the Supreme Committee, announcing that the state's security committee has decided the complete lift of curfew in the city to facilitate work of the organization working in the field of humanitarian aid to provide support to the effected people.

Badawi added that the investigation committee formed by the Attorney General is carrying its duty in a neutral way, indicating it is readiness to receive complaints about the events from the citizens.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.