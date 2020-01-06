Sudan: Final Touches for Final Solution to Al - Geneina Events Set

Al - Geneina — The governor of West Darfur State, in charge, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Khaliq Badawi, affirmed that the efforts of the Supreme Committee for dealing with the events of Al- Geneina city, led by the First Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, were successfully able to address more than ninety percent of the problem, and now are in the process of finalizing arrangements for a comprehensive solution to the problem.

In statement, Saturday evening, the governor noted to calmness and stability of the security conditions in the city of Al- Geneina as a result of the efforts made by the Supreme Committee, announcing that the state's security committee has decided the complete lift of curfew in the city to facilitate work of the organization working in the field of humanitarian aid to provide support to the effected people.

Badawi added that the investigation committee formed by the Attorney General is carrying its duty in a neutral way, indicating it is readiness to receive complaints about the events from the citizens.