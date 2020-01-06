Cameroon: Prof. Muluh Penn George - 'The CNDP Has a Progressive Platform'

interview

Government projects passes through too many hands. Cameroonians do not respect time factor in economic issues and it is the CNDP's vision to check economic leakages. Given the opportunity to lead , the CNDP will feature policies that ensure prosperity by clearing the monetary leakages at all levels. Money is the key because the spirit of money involves many. Money engages all global transactions and yet, money is the basis of virtually all evil. All it requires are measures to clean the business sector. The spirit of money corrupts when it passes through the hands of many people before project realization. The situation needs tough decisions which only the CNDP can offer. It is our vision to produce a giant formula that will control our country's resources and check waste. It is a vision that gives Cameroon a favourable balance at all levels. It is a party that given the opportunity we will put the GDP rate of 10.8 percent in only three to four years of our leadership.

From where does the CNDP recruit its militants?

Our militants are spread across the country and we hold regular meetings and seminars which we inspire them to be patriotic and show respect for the construction of Cameroon. We train them to obtain and carry citizen documents, register and prepare towards 2018 year of elections. They are also drilled in the culture of peace and love for fatherland, togetherness between Francophones and Anglophones and against division.

Away from politics who is Prof. Muluh Penn George?

I am a business man, promoter of the tourism sector and a man who promotes several other businesses. Prof Muluh Penn is a global businessman who has travelled to over 186 countries dealing with diamond, gold and also involved in the transport sector.

What inspired the creation of the CNDP party?

The Cameroon National Democratic party (CNDP) was created on October 24, 2015 to solve unsolvable issues in Cameroon. It is the vision of the CNDP party to capture power and lead a country that ensures balanced development and economic prosperity. We have a special soft spot for people with disabilities, vulnerable people and the under privileged in society. The CNDP has a vision that inspires the party to initiate and adopt laws that takes care of mad and blind people of our country. It is our vision to give such people a chance with specialized centres likes hospitals and above all, social amenities and activities that do not discriminate against them until the day God will call them home. These are among many other sectors to handle for a country whose population deserves better.

What makes the CNDP Party different from other political parties in Cameroon?.

