Cameroon: Regional, Local Authorities - Bill to Institute Code Attracts Attention in Senate

5 January 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The bill to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities passed through many phases of scrutiny on December 19, 2019.

Thursday, December 19, 2019 was an exceptional busy day in the Senate within the framework of the extraordinary session organised to scrutinise the bill to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities. The day opened with the Chairmen's conference during which the bill already adopted by the National Assembly was received and considered admissible. Then came the plenary sitting chaired by the Senior Vice President of the Senate, Aboubakary Abdoulaye during which the bill was tabled before the entire House. This paved the way for the bill to be forwarded to the Committee on Constitutional Laws to be scrutinised before adoption by the entire House. The examination of the bill in Committee defended by the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, George Elanga Obam lasted from midday to around 6: p.m. After defending the bill in Committee, Minister Elanga Obam told the anxious press that, "the atmosphere was very serene and convivial. We have a lot similarities with Senate as we all take care of decentralisation. So you can image that what was on the table was important for all of us." He added that, "The propositions made by the President of the Republic were very well welcomed and the analysis were good. At the end of the day, it happened that we had good conclusions and the bill was approved. I can say it was a very good meeting with intelligent people and had good conclusions." By the time of going to press, the programme in the Senate indicated that Senators were to meet in another plenary sitting starting from 10:00 pm to adopt the bill. This is because according to the programme of the House, the closing plenary sitting will take place at 4:00 p.m. today, December 20, 2019. The bill tabled on December 13, 2019 at the National Assembly was prepared following the General Conference on Councils that took place on February 6-7, 2019 and the Major National Dialogue held in Yaounde from September 30 to October 4, 2019 which all offered the opportunity to take stock of the decentralisation process and in particular the functioning of councils. It compiles all laws related to Regional and Local Authorities into a single document and represents the determination to fast-track and deepen the decentralisation process. What is particular about the bill is that it has books that handle different aspects of the decentralisation process in the country. The bill also specifies that the North West and South West Regions have a special status based on their linguistic specificity reflected in the educational and legal systems. However, the bill underscores the need to uphold national unity, territorial integrity, primacy of the State, equality of dignity of regional and local authorities.

