Al-Shabaab mounted a Sunday dawn attack on a military base used by both US and Kenyan forces in Lamu County, a security source has confirmed. A multi-agency team including the Kenya Defence Forces responded to the attack from the Al-Shabaab insurgents who tried to take control of the Manda airstrip.

The government is yet to release an official statement but witness account says they can still hear a gunfire exchange. The number of casualties or injuries is still unknown.