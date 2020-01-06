Somalia: Prime Minister Appoints New National-Level Committee

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre has named the action committee to spearhead the upcoming 60th independent anniversary.

The country will mark six decades since independence from Italian and British colonies respectively on 1st and 26th June.

The task force is chaired by the Minister for Information, Mohamed Hayir Mareye which also includes, the Defense Minister, Hassan Mohamed, Internal security, Mohamed Abukar Islow, Youths and Sports, Khadija Mohamed Diriye, Education, Abdullahi Godax Barre, Labor, Sadik Warfa, Justice, Salah Ahmed, the Governor and Mayor of Mogadishu, Omar Mohamed Mohamud, and the deputy chief of staff at Villa Somalia.

The main task of the committee will be the organization of the significant events which also collides with the 20th anniversary since the transitional government was established in Arta Djibouti in 2000.

The committee will collaborate with regional state leaders, members of parliament, cultural and religious leaders, women and youth leaders, global Somali diaspora community among others.