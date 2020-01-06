Sudan: North Darfur Villagers Flee Militia Attack

5 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kabkabiya — Dozens have fled their homes after militiamen attacked their village In Kabkabiya locality, North Darfur on Wednesday. The attackers reportedly plundered the village.

Activist Adam Juma told radio Dabanga that gunmen riding camels and horses attacked Terinja village, north-east of Sortony camp for the displaced, on Wednesday morning. They opened fire into the air that forced the villagers to flee. They then made off with money, goods, and livestock.

He confirmed the arrival of 70 families at Sortony camp. Most of these new arrivals are women and children who are currently living near a valley close to the camp under trees, in severely cold weather, he said.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

