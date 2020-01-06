Somalia: The Remaining Galmudug MPs to Be Announced Amid Dispute

5 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The electoral committee in the Somali regional state of Galmudug is expected to announce soon a list of 69 members of a new regional parliament selected by clan elders.

Last week, the committee approved a list of 20 MPs representing moderate Islamist group Ahlu Sunna.

Clan elders have been tasked to select the rest of the MPs, 69, and now reports say the elders have submitted the names of the 69 MPs to the electoral committee.

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre is currently in Dhusamareb, the regional headquarters. He has been holding talks with various stakeholders to ensure the process concludes successfully.

However, a new challenge has already emerged, with outgoing President Ahmed Duale Gelle Haf rejecting the process led by the federal government.

He has now announced a new electoral committee, including influential figures in the region. The new committee members say they will soon elect a chair and will oversee a parallel electoral process.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Governance
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.