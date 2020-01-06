Somalia: The Remaining Galmudug MPs to Be Announced Amid Dispute

The electoral committee in the Somali regional state of Galmudug is expected to announce soon a list of 69 members of a new regional parliament selected by clan elders.

Last week, the committee approved a list of 20 MPs representing moderate Islamist group Ahlu Sunna.

Clan elders have been tasked to select the rest of the MPs, 69, and now reports say the elders have submitted the names of the 69 MPs to the electoral committee.

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre is currently in Dhusamareb, the regional headquarters. He has been holding talks with various stakeholders to ensure the process concludes successfully.

However, a new challenge has already emerged, with outgoing President Ahmed Duale Gelle Haf rejecting the process led by the federal government.

He has now announced a new electoral committee, including influential figures in the region. The new committee members say they will soon elect a chair and will oversee a parallel electoral process.