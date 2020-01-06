Sudan: SPA - 'Structural Changes Needed Sudan's Police and Security Services'

5 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Association(SPA) says that the administrative structure of police and security services must be changed to avoid any potential violence.

The SPA says that the ongoing violence and insecurity that the country has recently witnessed is "a well organised act rather than a coincidence one". In a statement on Friday, SPA says it holds the security services, the police, and other law enforcement the responsible because they have the obligations to protect and provide security across the country.

In its statement, the SPA says it holds the security and police responsible regarding the deterioration of the security in the country, and urged the government to "take serious steps to resolve this insecurity situation".

The SPA calls on the government to change the chief of police, heads of departments, and public administrations, and "replace them with those who believe in change and freedom".

Police administration

The Police Administration Authority has issued a number of decisions to enhance security. These include the establishment of a separate department to secure the health sector, and the allocation of sufficient law enforcement to secure hospitals to address the frequent assaults on health personnel. This will be led by a high-ranking officer.

The decisions also include new measures to inspect unauthorised weapons or edged weapons in the states and addressing the traffic, as well as all traffic violations.

The Interior Ministry has issued a directive that grants foreigners one month to arrange their legal status in the country.

