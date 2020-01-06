Sudan: 'Sudan Free of Dengue, Chikungunya' - Minister

5 January 2020
Radio Dabanga

Sudan — Sudan's Ministry of Health has declared that the country is free of dengue and Chikungunya for the first time since August 2019. The International Epidemiological Office of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has declared that livestock is also free of epidemic diseases in Sudan.

On Thursday, Sudan's Ministry of Health announced in its daily report that no new cases of dengue fever have been reported in the country.

Minister of Animal Resources, Alameldin Abdallah met with businessmen and producers of livestock and meat in El Muwailih market to discuss the difficulties they face. They discussed several issues such as the relocation of El Muwailih market to its new location, develop animal production and provide strategic inventory in western Omdurman.

Also, they also discussed the possibility of modern ways for export, and control points to keep the herd healthy for the owners and the livestock producers in the Muwailih market.

Abdallah considered that the announcement that Sudan is free of epidemic diseases will open the door for more investment that will have a positive impact on the economy.

El Muweilih market in west of Omdurman is the largest livestock market in Sudan.

