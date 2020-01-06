Sudan: 47,000 Displaced By West Darfur Violence

El Geneina — National voluntary groups have reported that the number of people who have been forcefully displaced by the recent violence in El Geneina has reached 47,000, including 20,000 children and 15.000 women who are living under dire humanitarian conditions.

The US House of Representatives urged the government for swift investigation regarding the violence that erupted in West Darfur El Geneina.

On Friday, the groups reported that the displaced people who fled to the city were allocated 19 temporary shelter centres such as schools, Mosques, and government institutions in El Geneina. The groups confirmed that despite the local efforts in providing basic needs for the displaced people, there remains a huge gap in humanitarian gaps. "Those people urgently need temporary bathrooms, life-saving medicine, and soaps, as well as blankets, and clothing," they added.

US House of Representatives

On Wednesday, in a statement the Chairman of the US House of Representatives Law Committee, James McGovern made a strong statement in response to the violence that erupted in El Geneina. He urged the interim government to investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

"A positive first act in the new year would be for the interim government to allow immediate, unimpeded access both to humanitarian groups and independent investigators on reports of attacks against villagers in West Darfur by militias, including the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Those responsible for killings and violence must be held accountable," he said.

He added, " I applaud the Sudanese people for their tremendous courage and commitment to creating a democratic nation, one that respects the basic human rights of all its people. Great strides were taken in 2019 and I support all efforts to consolidate civilian rule in 2020"

Camp leaders

The Sheikh of Riyadh camp for the displaced, El Nur Mohamed , told Radio Dabanga that the fleeing people are living under a very difficult situation due to the lack of basic needs such as food, shelter, cover, and medicine.

Mohamed Haroun, one of the Sheikhs of Kerending camp, told Radio Dabanga that since their arrival to El Geneina, they have not received any assistance from the government or humanitarian organisations, except the Red Crescent that has provided some health assistance. He appealed to the central and state government as well as humanitarian organisations to speed up the provision of aid.

FFC

On Friday, Chairman of the Sudanese Congress Party, Omar El Degeir appealed to the political parties, national and international NGOs to provide humanitarian aid to the victims of El Geneina. He stated that thousands of victims are in urgent need of food, medicine, clothing, and shelter.

Also, a delegation of the Forces for Freedom and Change, headed by Omar El Degeir visited the displaced people camp Kerending and assessed the extent of the damage that occurred.

UN Secretary-General

On Friday, the UN Secretary-General condemned the violence that erupted last week in El Geneina. He emphasised the necessity of peaceful and durable solutions to the situation in Darfur; a solution that can address the root causes of conflict in that region he said. He further reaffirms his strong support to the ongoing negotiations in the framework of the Sudanese peace process. Also, he urged the government to investigate the incidents and to hold the perpetrators accountable.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the plane crash in El Geneina

Aircraft crash

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Gwi-Yeop Son issued a statement yesterday saying that she is "profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of life as a result of an aircraft crash in El Geneina. Son expresses her "sincere condolences to the families and friends of the air crew, the government officials and the civilians who died, including a World Food Programme colleague, his wife and children. The Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator extends a hand of comfort at this most difficult time to the Transitional Government and the World Food Programme family".

The statement says that Son is also very concerned about the crisis in El Geneina and plans to visit the area to obtain first-hand information about the situation.