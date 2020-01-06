Sudan: Curfew As Eight Die in Renewed Port Sudan Violence

5 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — Eight people have been killed and at least 60 wounded in renewed inter-tribal conflict in Post Sudan. The state authority has issued a curfew from 5 pm to 5 am.

On Thursday, the conflict between Beni Amer tribesmen and displaced Nuba from South Kordofan renewed. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the incident resulted in the burning of a number of houses. The witnesses also explained that eight of the wounded people were shot and 43 were injured with edged weapons.

They further explained that the violence began with a quarrel between a shopkeeper and another person, and then developed from and reached Dar El Naeem and Filib districts. The two parties used white weapons and stones. However, unidentified persons came on motorcycles with weapons and open fired at the residents and wounding several of them. Witnesses added that the clashes extended to El Matar district on Friday afternoon.

In August Radio Dabanga reported that clashes erupted again in Port Sudan between Beni Amer tribesman and displaced Nuba from South Kordofan. Dozens of people were injured and a number of houses went up in flames.

