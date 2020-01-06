Sudan: Foreign Ministry Calls On All Parties in Iraq to Adopt Dialogue

Khartoum — Sudan is monitoring with great concern the developments of events in sisterly Republic of Iraq in particular and the region in general and the rapid escalation that takes place there which could result in serious consequences in the region as the whole, a senior diplomat at Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs told SUNA on Sunday.

The diplomat stresses that Sudan calls for wisdom in solving the situation through dialogue principle as only means of settling dispute and avoiding military options.

He explained that Sudan in principle is opposing foreign intervention in the affairs of states and stressed the sanctity of the diplomatic headquarters and urges for following dialogue as means of solving disputes.

Moreover, according to the diplomat that Sudan calls on all parties for self- restraint and elevation of people interest in achieving peace and security, calling on the international community to lead peaceful options to defuse the crisis and to avoid any additional escalations in the Middle East that could increase the state of instability in the region.