Sudan: Al-Badawi - Dealing With Economic Projects Suspend During Defunct Regime

Khartoum — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim AL -Badawi affirmed dealing with ten economic projects suspended due to unpaid arrears during the era of defunct regime.

The minister said "We are at the stage of rescheduling debts to be able of funding the important projects."

The minister gave this statement during meeting with Musa Sila the head of Islamic Bank delegation on Sunday at his office in the ministry.

The visiting delegation would get acquainted of value added projects connected to annual budget for the year 2020, as the minister has explained.

Al Badawi assured that the government was seriously willing to add Sudan's name for Elite Countries of Islamic Development Bank hoping that Sudan would be amongst the bank's priorities and projects that it could benefit from in value chain that targeted strategic changes in the economies of some Islamic countries.

He said that would be started with a number of countries for implementing this important program.

The minister added that Sudan is qualified to be added to the list on ground that Sudan exists within the vicinity of agricultural sector region.