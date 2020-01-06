Sudan: Mediation - Peace Negotiations With SPLM-N-Aggar Realize Progress

5 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The South Sudanese mediation team has announced that the peace negotiations between the delegations of the Sudanese government and SPLM- N- Aggar have realized progress, pointing out that only the two files of governance and security arrangements have remained.

The peace talks between the two sides were adjourned to tomorrow, Monday, to allow arrival of a delegation of experts in the field of security arrangements from Khartoum to join the government's negotiating delegation.

Member of South Sudan's mediation team Dio Matok said in a press statement that the two parties have reached agreement on most of the issues of the framework agreement that had been presented by the movement and that what remained were the two items of security arrangements and governance.

He assured the Sudanese people that the peace talks are progressing well at all tracks to reach a comprehensive peace agreement.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.