Sudan: Mediation - Peace Negotiations With SPLM-N-Aggar Realize Progress

Juba — The South Sudanese mediation team has announced that the peace negotiations between the delegations of the Sudanese government and SPLM- N- Aggar have realized progress, pointing out that only the two files of governance and security arrangements have remained.

The peace talks between the two sides were adjourned to tomorrow, Monday, to allow arrival of a delegation of experts in the field of security arrangements from Khartoum to join the government's negotiating delegation.

Member of South Sudan's mediation team Dio Matok said in a press statement that the two parties have reached agreement on most of the issues of the framework agreement that had been presented by the movement and that what remained were the two items of security arrangements and governance.

He assured the Sudanese people that the peace talks are progressing well at all tracks to reach a comprehensive peace agreement.