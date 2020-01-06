South Africa: Philanthropy and #imstaying

opinion

#ImStaying has given so many people hope and has changed so many people's behaviour that even now, its job is done. Philanthropy, charity or something else -- we are yet to see how this movement, in its infancy, proceeds.

"Besides having a degree, diploma and some certificates, I've been unemployed for the past 3 years. I'm able to make ends meet, Thank you God, yesterday I was driving on our local main road. There I saw a lady selling mealies. She told me her boss pays her R60 a day!!!! The sun was blazing hot she sat there patiently waiting for customers. She seemed very humble and respectful. By the way mealies are on season but this lady was selling 3 for R25. I made a purchase and quickly strut towards my vehicle and started it, but then the thought struck me 'I'm the member of #imstaying I need to give something!!! I rummaged through my bag and found R50 and gave the lady!! It felt GOOD, thanks God I could give!!! That's why #imstaying."

This post is one of more than a million that have appeared on the #ImStaying Facebook page. Monitoring the site, the numbers of members appears...