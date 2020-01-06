South Africa: Philanthropy and #imstaying

5 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Shelagh Gastrow

#ImStaying has given so many people hope and has changed so many people's behaviour that even now, its job is done. Philanthropy, charity or something else -- we are yet to see how this movement, in its infancy, proceeds.

"Besides having a degree, diploma and some certificates, I've been unemployed for the past 3 years. I'm able to make ends meet, Thank you God, yesterday I was driving on our local main road. There I saw a lady selling mealies. She told me her boss pays her R60 a day!!!! The sun was blazing hot she sat there patiently waiting for customers. She seemed very humble and respectful. By the way mealies are on season but this lady was selling 3 for R25. I made a purchase and quickly strut towards my vehicle and started it, but then the thought struck me 'I'm the member of #imstaying I need to give something!!! I rummaged through my bag and found R50 and gave the lady!! It felt GOOD, thanks God I could give!!! That's why #imstaying."

This post is one of more than a million that have appeared on the #ImStaying Facebook page. Monitoring the site, the numbers of members appears...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
NGO
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.