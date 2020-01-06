Nigeria: Oshodi Transport Interchange Records 1.6 Million Passengers

6 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Henry Onyeka

Africa's foremost transportation icon, Oshodi Transport Interchange has recorded 1.6 million passengers in its first 250 days.

The Managing Director of Planet Projects, Mr.Biodun Otunola disclosed this yesterday while conducting media executives on a tour of the facility

He said the passenger traffic was recorded in Terminal 3, currently in full operations, adding that terminals 1 and 2 are set to take off in the first quarter of the year.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho described the project as beautiful, adding that although he saw the project when the foundation was laid, the outcome is commendable.

He said the position of the Sanwo-Olu's administration is that all ongoing projects must be completed to provide service to the people.

In a presentation to media executives, Otunola noted that the project's viability will be determined by multiple streams of income, including ticketing, advertisement and rentals from retail sales outlets.

He said the full activation of the project will enhance its viability.

He thanked Sanwo-olu for his tremendous support since the inception of his administration, adding that there has been increase in the number of buses from 35 to 100 and the routes from three to four due to the support of the administration.

He said the increase in the buses enabled more riders to commute and helped to achieve the 1.6million passenger traffic in 250 days.

The facility tour, which covered first to third terminal, included the reception, ticketing booths, waiting areas containing 500 steel chairs and the loading bays where passengers embark on journeys.

While terminal 1 is designed for inter-city trips to other state capitals, terminal 2 will accommodate the Bus Rapid Transport service that will service Abule-Egba route.

Otunola urged governments across the federation to invest in transport interchanges, which the majority of Nigerians use just as they invest in airports to serve the elite.

