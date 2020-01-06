Liberia: Renowned Baptist Prelate Describes Ruling Party's Sabu Unit As a 'Terroristic Group,'

Monrovia — Renowned Baptist Prelate Rev. Samuel Reeves has described the Sabu Unit security squad of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led government of President George Manneh Weah as a 'terrorist group'.

Rev. Reeves, the Senior Pastor of the historic Providence Baptist Church located on Ashmun Street in Monrovia, spoke Sunday when he delivered his sermon.

The Providence Baptist Church is regarded as the place where the Declaration of Independence of Liberia was signed on July 26, 1847.

According to Rev. Reeves, members of the Sabu Unit are in the constant habit of terrorizing citizens in the communities.

The clergyman maintained that the group continues to make things worse for citizens in Liberia, instead of helping to improve the country's security sector.

COP, ICOP Can't Solve Problems

Speaking on the theme, "God has a plan" with text taken from the books of Esther 6:1-14; and Romans 8:28-29, Rev. Reeves maintained that even the groups calling itself the Council of Patriots (COP), and the Independent Council of Patriots (ICOP) cannot solve the numerous problems confronting Liberians.

"I stopped by to let you that the COP nor the ICOP can't solve our problem; listen to me, the INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY/THE IMF - they are trying - they gave us US$23M- that allow the banks to remain open and some people got some pay during the Christmas season - but, they will not solve our problem," he stated.

Rev. Reeves maintained: "The Sabu Unit is a terrorist group. They are going from community to community terrorizing our people. They are only making things worse and they cannot solve the problems that we find ourselves in".

The Sabu Unit came surfaced following the inception of the CDC government.

Rev. Reeves renewed calls for the dismissal of Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah in the wake of a declining economy.

According to him, most of those currently serving in government, including Minister Tweah need to be substituted by President Weah.

He maintained that this New Year, the Liberian Chief Executive must strategically and tactically ensure that non-performing or misplaced officials are either dismissed or replaced to help solve some of the mountainous challenges facing Liberia and vast majority of its citizens.

"I say PRESIDENT WEAH'S CURRENT TEAM OF PLAYERS on the field, definitely are unable to solve our problems. Brother Coach, your players are not winning, some need to be kept playing in their present positions, some needs to be kept but moved around, some needs to be substituted, while some others need full replacement. If we do not have a financial and economic plan, the Minister of Finance needs to go because he has no use for our people," he noted.

Rev. Reeves added: "The team is simply not winning and you as head coach need to act both tactically and strategically. Today, I am calling on the team to resign and give the coach a chance to start all over. Give the coach the space to find new players for the team for the good of the nation - I stopped by to let you know that this year, we will see the remarkable providence of God in the midst of our mess - I stopped by to let you know that God Has A Plan".

God has a plan

Rev. Reeves informed his congregation that despite the economic woes and others challenges they are encountering; they should always have in mind that God has a plan for their respective lives.

He urged Liberians to wait on God's time because the delay in taking them to prosperity or success is not a denial.

"At times when things don't turn out right or the way we want the way we want it to turn out, we must always trust God because God has a plan. Your delay is not your denial. Sometimes God uses your delay to prepare you for your destination".

"Liberia, God is not a by chance God. Whatever happens to us individually or collectively is a part of God's plan to get us to where God wants us, but listen, God has to take us through the rough patches in order to prepare us for where and what God has in store for us. God never makes a mistake. God has a plan. His ways are higher than our ways, and His thoughts are higher than our thoughts," he indicated.

Rev. Reeves said citizens must appreciate the wisdom of God and must continue to treasure the workings in all of their circumstances or situations.

"While we do not have the same problems Paul faced or Esther had, we have to deal with some the same enemies that tend to separate people from the love of God many times through the hardship and challenges of our times," he added.