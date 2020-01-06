South Africa: State Still Trying to Build Case On Rifle Theft At Centurion Military Base

5 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Twelve men arrested for stealing rifles from a military base are out on remand after more than 10 days in detention, with the state taking shots in the dark in an effort to build its case.

There was a spontaneous "hallelujah" from one of the women crowded at the open window at the back of the too-small and stuffy Centurion courtroom in an attempt to listen to proceedings on Friday 3 January 2020, but an orderly in military uniform promptly and sternly shushed her. Military judge Lieutenant-Colonel Ramafi Kodisang had just pronounced that there was "no basis" for the 12 South African National Defence Force members who missed out on Christmas and New Year with their families, to remain in detention.

The men were arrested at work two days before Christmas when it was discovered that 19 R4 rifles were missing from the Engineering Formation at the Lyttelton TEK Base in Centurion.

As the men marched out of the courtroom - a classroom which served as military court C at the old Air Force Gym base opposite the Swartkops Museum in Centurion - one of the women shed tears of relief. The men wore military uniform and stood at rest...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

