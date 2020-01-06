South Africa: 2020 - the Political Year Ahead for South Africa

5 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

With load shedding already darkening the country just days into 2020, South Africans should fasten their seatbelts for the year. Though no national elections await in 2020, both the ANC and the DA have significant congresses scheduled which may see President Cyril Ramaphosa, in particular, on the ropes once more.

Eskom, Eskom, Eskom ...

President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged to the country that load shedding would not disrupt December holidays, "right up to January 13". The hollowness of that promise became clear on Saturday, 4 January, when stage 2 load shedding kicked in two days before many South Africans are set to return to work.

On this occasion, Eskom's stated reason for the power disruption was "an unanticipated conveyor belt failure at Medupi power station". In other words, same old: the creaking inability of the country's old and new power stations to consistently generate electricity after years of inadequate maintenance or poor-quality construction in the first place.

Under these circumstances, Cabinet has asked incoming Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to start work on Monday, 6 January rather than later in the month as was originally envisaged. De Ruyter faces immediate battles on multiple fronts: in addition to dealing with the structural...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.