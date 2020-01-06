South Africa: 2020 - the Political Year Ahead for South Africa

analysis

With load shedding already darkening the country just days into 2020, South Africans should fasten their seatbelts for the year. Though no national elections await in 2020, both the ANC and the DA have significant congresses scheduled which may see President Cyril Ramaphosa, in particular, on the ropes once more.

Eskom, Eskom, Eskom ...

President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged to the country that load shedding would not disrupt December holidays, "right up to January 13". The hollowness of that promise became clear on Saturday, 4 January, when stage 2 load shedding kicked in two days before many South Africans are set to return to work.

On this occasion, Eskom's stated reason for the power disruption was "an unanticipated conveyor belt failure at Medupi power station". In other words, same old: the creaking inability of the country's old and new power stations to consistently generate electricity after years of inadequate maintenance or poor-quality construction in the first place.

Under these circumstances, Cabinet has asked incoming Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to start work on Monday, 6 January rather than later in the month as was originally envisaged. De Ruyter faces immediate battles on multiple fronts: in addition to dealing with the structural...