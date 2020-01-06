South Africa: Grim Economic Prospects for SA As Eskom Rings in New Year With Load Shedding

5 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By ED Stoddard

South Africa's economy may have ended 2019 in a recession, thanks in part to the unprecedented launch of Stage 6 load shedding. As the new year begins, any hopes for growth in the first quarter of 2020 are already being dashed by Eskom. After a while, you just have to ask: WTF?

Small wonder that President Cyril Ramaphosa's New Year's address was brief and subdued, with nary a mention of the elephant rampaging around the room, namely Eskom.

"Just as the strongest steel is forged in fire, just as diamonds are forged deep inside the earth's crust under the most extreme pressure, let us turn adversity into opportunity," Ramaphosa said. Yet, aside from diesel dealers or those involved in the production and sale of generators and solar panels - not to mention travel agents specialising in one-way tickets to Perth - it is hard to see how rolling blackouts can be turned into an opportunity.

And that is where it stands. Eskom managed to keep the lights on during the festive season, which coincides with the summer solstice when the combination of the planet's orbit and an economy that is all but shut down contrive to push power demand to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

