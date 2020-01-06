Liberia: 'Deaths Hangover Legislature'? Clergyman Prophesies

opinion

Monrovia — The pastor of the Triumphant Evangelical Fire Ministry, Evangelist J.Ben Eboh has prophesied deaths in the 54th Legislature.

In his prophecy, Evangelist Eboh revealed that the 54th Legislature will mourn the death of two of its members in the New Year.

Evangelist Eboh made the revelation during the watch night of December 31, 2019 at his ministry in Chicken Soup Factory, Gardnerville.

"Every year, God gives us prophesies, and for the last three to four years, we've been doing that. Giving maximum prophesies for the year and by his (God) grace, he been fulfilling his prophecies"

Evangelist Eboh continued: "Last year and year before last, I talked about death and I still keep seeing death. I saw another two deaths in the house of parliament and I saw another major political voice that is not in the house of parliament dying. I saw a major politician dying".

In his prophecy, Evangelist Eboh also revealed that God said there will be no war in Liberia as is being prophesied by some clergymen.

"Contrary to most prophesies from different men of God in Liberia and out of Liberia that there shall be war in Liberia, the clergyman prophesied that there will be no war in so the citizens should not panic. There shall be no war in Liberia," the Clergyman said.

Prophet Eboh also revealed that President Weah will face impeachment trial in the 54th Legislature.

"I saw President Weah face Impeachment trial. I don't know for what purpose but I saw people yearning for the president to be impeached through the house of parliament. But I didn't see it taking place because there was not much substance, there was no concrete reason but he will face impeachment trial. But if he doesn't pray too, we don't know what next will happen but I saw that happening. It was an impeachment threat," he added.

The Clergyman further prophesied that President Weah will face a serious health challenge and as such he needs prayers.

"His Excellency, the president (President Weah) needs prayer because I saw health challenge being developed. The Lord showed me that there is a health problem that will develop and he will start seeking medical attention," the Clergyman said.

Evangelist Eboh also revealed that ministers and assistant ministers will be sacked while others will be forced to resign base on corruption charges.

"I saw few ministers and assistant ministers been sacked and I saw some of them forced to resign base on corruption charges," he said.

He also prophesied that there will be a major division in the Council of Patriots (COP) due to power greed.

"I saw the Council of Patriots (COP) battling for supremacy. I saw massive division, certain time I became to see power greed and they created a huge division and confusion among themselves. So, they need to pray against it and they need to start to avoid anything that will cause them to be divided if they must," Eboh said.

Meanwhile, Evangelist Eboh also revealed that there will be major improvement in the sectors this year.

He said there will be a strong friendly tied between the government of Liberia and the British government that brings more support to Liberia.

Evangelist Eboh said he saw many road projects, both major and community roads been completed.

"I also saw many road projects, both major roads and community roads been completed this year and I celebrated," he said.

He also prophesied that there will be stable electricity in Monrovia and its environs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I saw support coming from the LEC, thousands of thousands of meters, staple electricity around Monrovia and its environs so LEC will do a better job this year.

He also mentioned that the Liberia National Police will receive equipment and more vehicles for operations.

Evangelist Eboh has been prophesying on major national issues for the past four years.

Recalling In 2018, he also prophesied that by-elections would be held in the 54th Legislature due to death following the inauguration of President Weah.

He also prophesied that the Liberian musical would mourn the death of a popular musical icon.

Evangelist J. Ben Eboh is a Liberian, Founder and President of the Triumphant Evangelical Fire Ministries Int'l located in Chicken Factory.