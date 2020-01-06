Somalia: Govt Condemns Shabaab Attack On U.S.-Kenya Base

The Federal Republic of Somalia joins the rest of the world in condemning the cowardly attack that targeted joint Kenyan and U.S forces based at Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya earlier today.

The failed attack from the crumbling Al Shabab terror group aimed at defence personnel and property will not hinder the joint efforts to eliminate those against the peace and stability of the region.

Furthermore, the Federal Government of Somalia also commends the Kenya Defence Force and the U.S Africa Command for swiftly repulsing the attack, thus inflicting heavy defeat on the Al Shabab terror organization.

In this regard, the Federal Government of Somalia assures full support in the ongoing efforts to rid the region of terrorism and will continue to collaborate with our regional and international partners to attain peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.