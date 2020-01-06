Somalia: Presidents of the Jubbaland and Puntland Set to Hold Meeting As Relationship With FGs Deteriorates

Presidents of the Jubbaland and Puntland are set to hold a meeting Monday 6th ina meeting which seeks to strengthen the ties of the two regional states who have bad blood with Villa Somalia.

Jubbaland's Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe), is expected to arrive in Garowe, capital of the Puntland rfor talks Puntland leader, Said Abdullahi Deni.

No agenda for the meeting was released to the public but it is speculated that the two could be working out an alliance that will help the forge a better say on the economic and political future of Somalia.

With the 2020/2021 elections around the corner, a an alliance between the two could sway a vote base that could change the outcome of the overall tally.

The FGS has refused to recognise the election of Mdobe whileDeni, who himself has difficult relations with the Villa Somalia administration. Deni has been one of the strongest allies of Madobe, who has also attracted the backing of three former presidents and opposition chiefs.