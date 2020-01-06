Somalia: Presidents of the Jubbaland and Puntland Set to Hold Meeting As Relationship With FGs Deteriorates

6 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Presidents of the Jubbaland and Puntland are set to hold a meeting Monday 6th ina meeting which seeks to strengthen the ties of the two regional states who have bad blood with Villa Somalia.

Jubbaland's Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe), is expected to arrive in Garowe, capital of the Puntland rfor talks Puntland leader, Said Abdullahi Deni.

No agenda for the meeting was released to the public but it is speculated that the two could be working out an alliance that will help the forge a better say on the economic and political future of Somalia.

With the 2020/2021 elections around the corner, a an alliance between the two could sway a vote base that could change the outcome of the overall tally.

The FGS has refused to recognise the election of Mdobe whileDeni, who himself has difficult relations with the Villa Somalia administration. Deni has been one of the strongest allies of Madobe, who has also attracted the backing of three former presidents and opposition chiefs.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.