President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Sunday, in Algiers, his first Council of Ministers meeting.

This meeting comes after the announcement, on Thursday, of the new government headed by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad.

The new government is made up of 39 members, including 7 deputy ministers and 4 secretaries of state.

A communiqué will be made public at the end of the Council of Ministers meeting.