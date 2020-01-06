South Africa: Modimokoane, Parsons Inspire SA U19s to Victory Over NZ

Cape Town — South Africa U19s captain Bryce Parsons' all-encompassing performance, along with Odirile Modimokoane's four-wicket haul, helped SA to a five-wicket triumph over New Zealand in their second Youth One-Day International (ODI) Quadrangular match in Chatsworth on Sunday.

The win offers the SA U19s a possible route to the quadrangular final if they defeat Zimbabwe in the third round of matches on Tuesday, 07 January. This is after the India under-19s claimed a comfortable 89-run victory over the Southern African outfit at the Kingsmead Stadium.

Parsons produced a masterclass in economical bowling, taking figures of 1/6 in eight overs, while Modimokoane claimed a return 4/24 to help restrict the young Black Caps to 163 all out before the former smashed 63 off 67 balls from the top of the order to propel his side to a successful run-chase.

After losing the toss and being asked to bowl first, the junior Proteas bowlers established their authority early on, as their opening pair struck in their respective first overs of the day.

In a developing trend in recent matches, fast bowlers, Mondli Khumalo and Achille Cloete led the charge with the ball. The duo removed Simon Keene (0) and Rhys Mariu (1) to leave the visitors reeling on 1/2 before Ollie White (17) and Fergus Lellman (24) stabilized the innings for New Zealand.

It was not too long though before the pressure of dot balls from Parsons and Tiaan van Vuuren (0/24) began to tell, as two run-outs and a wicket from the former claimed the scalps of White, Jesse Tashkoff (1) and Lellman to keep the momentum with the home side.

Struggling on 54/5, Beckham Wheeler (40) and Quinn Sunde (35) battled hard at the crease, combining for a 68-run partnership for the sixth wicket to get the islanders into three figures before Modimokoane found his rhythm, taking four quick wickets.

The left-arm spinner trapped Wheeler and Adithya Ashok (7) leg-before wicket, clean bowled Sunde before finding the edge of the last man in, William O'Rourke for a duck. The final wicket was preceded by another run-out, this time inflicted on Hayden Dickson (12).

In reply, South Africa couldn't have asked for a better start. Parsons and Andrew Louw continued their form from the last match for a 93-run opening stand to take complete control of the match. While Louw played the anchoring role, Man of the Match, Parsons took the game to the New Zealand bowlers, dispatching six fours and two sixes on his way to a second consecutive Youth ODI fifty.

Despite New Zealand captain Tashkoff (2/26) taking two wickets in the 18th over, removing Parsons and Jonathan Bird (0) in quick succession, Louw was aptly supported by Tyrese Karelse (20) and Luke Beaufort (21*) as he raised his bat for a 90-ball 56 (6 fours).

Although Louw experienced his own run out near the end, with Jack Lees (2) also given out for obstructing the field, Beaufort saw the team over the line with a four on the last ball of the match to seal a commanding victory.

In the other match, an undefeated century from Divyaansh Saxena (128*), 78 from Yashasvi Jaiswal and three wickets apiece from bowlers, Shushant Mishra (3/37) and Shubhang Hegde (3/40) helped India dominate Zimbabwe to remain undefeated in the series.

In the third round of the Youth ODI Quadrangular, South Africa will host Zimbabwe at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground, while India faces New Zealand at the Chatsworth Oval.

SA under-19 Youth ODI Quadrangular v India, NZ & Zim Squad:

Bryce Parsons (Central Gauteng, capt), Khanya Cotani (North West, vice-capt), Luke Beaufort (Eastern Province), Jonathan Bird (Western Province), Merrick Brett (Northerns), Achille Cloete (Boland), Gerald Coetzee (Free State), Tyrese Karelse (South Western Districts), Mondli Khumalo (KwaZulu-Natal), Jack Lees (Central Gauteng), Andrew Louw (Northern Cape), Levert Manje (Central Gauteng), Odirile Modimokoane (North West), Pheko Moletsane (Free State), Tiaan van Vuuren (Eastern Province)

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24