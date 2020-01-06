Ghana: 190 Junior Cadet Officers of Customs Division Pass Out

6 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kafui Gati

Kpetoe — A passing-out ceremony for 190 junior cadet officers made up of 118 males and 72 females from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), was held at GRA's Academy here at Kpetoe in the Volta Region.

The seven-month intensive training programme took them through customs law, preventive duties, drill training, weapon handling and armed combat among others.

Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), Commissioner, Customs Division addressing the passing-out parade called upon the cadet officers to be loyal and demonstrate professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He noted that officers are required to use their skills in revenue collection in order to meet their revenue targets.

According to him, the country needed a lot of revenue for development and urged them to use their techniques in Information Technology as an added advantage to help raise more revenue.

He said they are coming at a time government expected so much from GRA, so that its vision of Ghana beyond aid could be achieved.

Col Damoah further stated that the division was going through a great transformation and 'this calls for serious intelligence in the discharge of their duties".

He reminded the young cadet officers that management would continue to monitor their performance at their collections and stations, reward excellent performance and would not hesitate to abhorrent behaviour.

He also appealed to them to be patriotic, innovative and creative in their job bearing in mind that, their job needs all these virtues.

Junior Cadet Kingsley Opoku-Agyarko emerged the overall round best trainee with six others winning various awards.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

