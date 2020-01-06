Ghana: Ghanaians Urged to Love Peace

Nayorigo — Ghanaians have been urged to cultivate the spirit of love for peace, harmonious living, national tolerance and sustainable development.

A Catholic Priest at the St Anne's Parish, Bongo, in the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese, Reverend Father Clement Ajongba, explained that it was only when Ghanaians longed and desired for peace that they would respect each other's views and work together for the wellbeing of all the citizenry.

The priest made the admonition during the celebration of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, at the Mary Mother of God Catholic Church at Nayorigo in the Bongo District.

Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, is a feast day of the Blessed Virgin Mary under the aspect of her motherhood of Jesus Christ, who Christians referred to as the Lord, Son of God.

It is celebrated annually on January 1, by the Catholic Church in honour of Mary's role in the birth of Jesus Christ, and it was obligatory for all Catholics to partake in the celebration of the feast.

Reverend Father Ajongba indicated that Ghanaians would be going to the polls this year and encouraged citizens to eschew all activities that would mar the peaceful conduct of the elections.

He said Ghanaians needed to be prayerful and emulate the peaceful persona of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and ensure that they lived in mutual respect and loved which would propel prosperity and sustainable development.

The priest urged Christians to always trust in God in every situation they found themselves, and added that, "God has made his sons and daughters, so we are not slaves, but children of God and we can call him our Father".

He encouraged Christians, especially Catholics, to always turn to the Virgin Mary anytime they were faced with difficulties and she would intercede on their behalf.

The feast was part of the celebration to mark the New Year.