Ghana: Prophecies Can't Win NPP 2020 Polls but Hard Work - Sammi Awuku

National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has cautioned members of the party against complacency ahead of this year's general elections.

Although many prophets have predicted that the party would win the 2020 general elections, he insisted that the prophecies in favour of the NPP should be seen as motivation to work even harder.

Reacting to a litany of prophecies on 31st December 2019 during watch-night church services by some prophets on the outcome of the 2020 election, the National Organiser admitted that prophecies which were in favour of the party were good, but were not enough to win an election.

"As National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, I am certain that prophecy alone will not win any political party or candidate an election anywhere in the world especially if the public refrains from the entire electoral process," he stated, urging the NPP to continue to embrace hard work.

He rehashed a position held by many, including former President Kufuor, that the NPP is not selling its achievements enough, calling for much work to trumpet the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration.

"To my NPP Patriots, let us not get too swayed and complacent with the many prophecies that predicted an emphatic victory for the NPP in 2020.

But instead, let it serve as a motivation to move beyond our comfort zone to support the Party and Government to communicate the extraordinary achievements of President Nana Akufo-Addo led administration within the past 3yrs of being in charge of the destiny of our beloved country," he admonished.

Mr. Awuku then advised members of the NPP against being angered by the prophecies that have gone against them, stating that those predictions are meant to test their resolve and determination.

"Again, let's not be infuriated by the few Prophecies that predicted an unexpected outcome for the President and our would-be Flagbearer for 2020. It is only meant to test our resolve and determination to achieve another feat."