Algeria: President Tebboune - New Republic Building Requires 'Review of Governance System'

President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday in Algiers said that building the new Republic requires "review of governance system through a profound amendment to the Constitution."

Chairing a Council of Ministers meeting, the President of the Republic stressed the need for "reconsidering the system of governance, through a profound amendment to the Constitution, regarded as the cornerstone for building the new Republic and of certain key laws such as the organic law on elections."

President Tebboune has instructed the members of the Government to be attentive to the "concerns and the needs of the citizens and continue working for the State and the people."

The challenge is to "address the country's overall situation by restoring the authority of the State and regaining the confidence of citizens."