Nigeria: APC South-East Reaffirms Onu As Zonal Caucus Leader

Enugu — The APC in the South East geo-political zone has reaffirmed the endorsement of the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, as its caucus leader.

The reaffirmation and endorsement took place at a well-attended zonal stakeholders' meeting at his country home in Uburu, Ebonyi state.

A motion moved by Chief Sam Nkire, a chieftain of the party in Southeast, to that effect was unanimously endorsed by all the stakeholders in attendance.

The stakeholders who attended the meeting included former governor of Enugu state, Sullivan Chime; Senator Ayogu Eze; Chief George Moghalu; Amb. Fidel Ayogu; Chief Mark Wabara, and Rep. Nkiru Onyeaguocha, among other states' executives .

Although the issue of 2023 presidency was also raised at the meeting, it was unanimously resolved to be deferred to another date.

Onu, while addressing the meeting, advised members to develop the spirit of forgiveness.

The minister, who said there were no factions in the party again, rued the point that the zone did not produce any governor at the last election.

He said, "We are the only zone without a governor elected on the platform of the APC. Is that right? Is that correct? Is it what we want? So, we want a change. We have our best people representing us and the National Working Committee of our great party will be giving us good leadership. And we believe strongly that by 2023, we should be aiming at a minimum of three governors elected on the platform of the APC in the South East."